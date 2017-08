EU Reviews Post-Trade Services Under Capital Markets Plan

Law360, London (August 23, 2017, 3:45 PM BST) -- The European Commission said on Wednesday that it is scrutinizing what operational and legal reforms are needed to improve post-trade services such as the clearing and settlement of financial transactions, and wants views from market participants on the challenges they face across Europe.



Cross-border trades remain on average more expensive than domestic trades and it is hoped that a “more efficient post-trading environment” can reduce such costs, the commission said as it launched a public consultation.



The consultation looks at the progress that has been made...

