Insurance Identity Fraud Soars To Record Levels, Study Says

Law360, London (August 23, 2017, 5:42 PM BST) -- Nearly 90,000 cases of U.K. identity fraud were reported in the first six months of the year, with bank accounts and card fraud making up more than half of the total, new data showed on Wednesday.



The 89,000 cases marked a five percent increase on the same period in 2016, and figures showed that 83 percent of the reported attempts were carried out online, according to Cifas, the U.K.’s leading fraud prevention service.



“We have seen identity fraud attempts increase year on year, now reaching epidemic...

