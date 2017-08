UK Outlines Brexit Plans For Sharing Personal Data With EU

Law360, London (August 23, 2017, 5:16 PM BST) -- The U.K. government set out plans on Wednesday for arrangements that could ensure personal data held by banks, insurance companies and business will continue to move between the U.K. and the European Union in a regulated way after the country quits the bloc.



In the latest of a series of papers looking at Britain’s future relationship with the EU after Brexit the government said it will consider the case for a unique approach that could allow data to continue to be exchanged.



The document outlines how...

To view the full article, register now.