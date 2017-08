Exxon Contractor Must Pay $3M In Coverage Spat: 5th Circ.

Law360, Houston (August 23, 2017, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit said Tuesday that ExxonMobil Corp. contractor Electrical Reliability Services must pay the $3 million deductible on its policy with insurer Old Republic Insurance Co., stemming from coverage of a worker's $3.3 million suit over burns he sustained while doing electrical work at an Exxon facility.



ERS had maintained that Exxon's negligence had caused the injuries leading to the underlying personal injury lawsuit, and that contrary to a district court's conclusion, it was not obligated to pay the deductible in connection with Exxon's losses...

