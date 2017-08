7 Questions For K&S’s Drew Hruska and Angela Hayes

Law360, London (August 24, 2017, 6:06 PM BST) -- With cooperation between regulators and prosecutors steadily improving internationally, the importance of taking a multi-jurisdictional approach to investigations cannot be underestimated, says Drew Hruska, head of King & Spalding’s government investigations team in New York.



Since the mid-2000s, when Hruska was Chief Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, he has seen U.K. authorities beef up their enforcement approach to anti-corruption and other white collar matters. That trend has only accelerated from the time he joined King & Spalding as a partner to...

To view the full article, register now.