Sex-Drug Makers Settle False Ad Row Over 'Natural' Pills

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Two male sexual-performance-enhancement pill makers have settled a lawsuit in which one accused the other of selling products labeled as natural dietary supplements that actually contain the same active ingredient as Viagra, leading a California federal judge to dismiss the suit Wednesday.



JST Distribution LLC and Romantic/ELine LP had entered a joint motion to dismiss JST’s suit on Aug. 15, which Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas J. Whelan granted on Wednesday. The companies told the court on Aug. 17 that they’d reached a settlement, but didn’t...

To view the full article, register now.