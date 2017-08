Zillow Dodges Class Action Over Property-Value 'Zestimates'

Law360, Chicago (August 23, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Real estate website Zillow dodged a proposed class action filed by a group of property owners over its “Zestimate” feature Wednesday after an Illinois federal judge said it does not mislead potential buyers about the value of properties listed for sale.



A proposed class of Illinois property owners didn’t show how Zillow Inc. and Zillow Group Inc., which operate the real estate listing site, violate Illinois state law through the appraisal feature, U.S. District Judge Amy St. Eve said in an opinion granting Zillow’s motion to...

