Globus Defeats Securities Class Action At 3rd Circ.

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday declined to revive a putative securities fraud class action accusing Globus Medical Inc. of failing to adequately warn investors about a potential revenue slump, issuing a precedential decision that clarified when a company’s disclosure duties are triggered.



The three-judge panel’s decision dealt a blow to plaintiffs Mark Silverstein and Austin Williams, who argued that Globus neglected to mention its decision to cut ties with a key distributor in its regulatory reports, making the risk disclosures in the filings “inaccurate, incomplete or...

