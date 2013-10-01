$27M In Attys' Fees OKed For Stanford Bank Ponzi Scheme Deal

By Cara Salvatore

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge approved nearly $27 million in attorneys' fees on Wednesday as part of a nearly $133 million Stanford Ponzi scheme settlement that he said also merited approval despite objections.

U.S. District Judge David Godbey approved the full amount of the of $26,787,500 request for attorneys' fees from firms, including Castillo Snyder and Strasburger & Price, that worked on the $132.5 million settlement with the so-called Willis defendants and BMB defendants over their roles in making R. Allen Stanford's Ponzi scheme seem low-risk and...
Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

The Official Stanford Investors Committee et al v. Willis of Colorado, Inc. et al


Case Number

3:13-cv-03980

Court

Texas Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Other Statutory Actions

Judge

David C Godbey

Date Filed

October 1, 2013

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

