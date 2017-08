RBS Settles £670M Claim Brought By Failed UK Property Co.

Law360, London (August 24, 2017, 11:29 AM BST) -- Royal Bank of Scotland PLC has settled a lawsuit brought by the former owner of a bankrupt student property group who alleged the bank missold him interest-rate swaps and deliberately destroyed his business through its global restructuring division, the bank confirmed on Thursday



Stuart Wall was one of many claimants suing Royal Bank of Scotland over allegations that it deliberately destroyed firms for profit through its global restructuring group. (AP) Stuart Wall, who ran Opal Property Group Ltd. until the company was put into administration in...

