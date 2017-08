Tesco Offers £85M Accounting Fraud Redress For Investors

Law360, London (August 24, 2017, 2:59 PM BST) -- Ten thousand investors and bondholders in Tesco PLC are to receive £85 million ($109 million) in compensation after the British retail giant said Thursday it has opened a redress scheme for shareholders who were misled by a 2014 trading statement.



Tesco overstated its profits by £250 million in its 2014 annual accounts, which resulted in more than £2 billion being wiped off its stock value. (AP) The scheme, originally announced in March when Tesco confirmed an agreement with the Financial Conduct Authority to compensate investors who had...

