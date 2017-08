Ill. Planet Fitness Not Liable To Members Filmed Nude

Law360, Springfield (August 24, 2017, 9:58 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court affirmed Wednesday a lower court's dismissal of a suit filed by Planet Fitness members who were filmed nude in a gym tanning room, ruling they did not have the right to damages for emotional distress.



The appeal was brought by plaintiffs Kelly Otterness and a person referred to only as “C.H.,” two of the many customers secretly videotaped in tanning rooms at the Planet Fitness in Moline, Illinois, between August and November 2014. The images were captured by two cameras allegedly placed...

