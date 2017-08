Class Member Says $2.9M Fees Too High In Ace TCPA Suit

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The request for $2.9 million in fees from attorneys’ who secured an almost $9.8 million settlement between consumers and Ace American Insurance over claims that the insurer placed calls to numbers on the Do Not Call Registry is excessive, a class member told a Florida federal judge on Thursday.



Class member Freddie Glover said that the $2.9 million fee request from attorneys at Hughes Ellzey LLP and Crumley & Wolfe PA should be denied. Fees that total 30 percent of the total settlement are unnecessary given...

