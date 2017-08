Third Circ. Rules NJ 7-Eleven Franchisee Rightly Terminated

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday upheld a New Jersey federal court’s ruling that 7-Eleven was within its rights to terminate the contract of a franchisee who failed to pay taxes, finding that the convenience store company didn’t violate a state franchisee rights law.



The appeals court turned back a challenge from Karamjeet Sodhi, who was appealing a ruling that he had violated 7-Eleven’s franchise agreement. In doing so, the court noted that Sodhi had admitted to not paying some taxes and to violating other aspects of...

