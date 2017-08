Texas Energy Co.'s Win Upheld In $21M Shareholder Suit

Law360, Houston (August 25, 2017, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday affirmed an early win for Houston-based energy engineering company UniversalPegasus International and its directors in a suit brought by minority shareholders who had alleged they received inadequate consideration for their shares and sought $21 million in damages.



The minority shareholders launched an appeal in Texas' 14th Court of Appeals after a trial court in December 2015 granted UniversalPegasus summary judgment on claims that it and its board of directors violated the Texas Securities Act, breached a contract and breached their...

