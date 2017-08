DreamHost Must Obey DOJ Warrant Over Inauguration Riots

Law360, Washington (August 24, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A D.C. judge ordered internet hosting service DreamHost Inc. on Thursday to comply with a federal search warrant seeking data from a website that organized anti-Trump protests during this year’s presidential inauguration, though the judge agreed to supervise the process amid First Amendment concerns.



At a hearing on Thursday, D.C. Superior Court Chief Judge Robert E. Morin approved the government’s new, narrower warrant for records from disruptj20.org in connection with the ongoing criminal investigation into Inauguration Day rioting, for which nearly 200 people have already been...

To view the full article, register now.