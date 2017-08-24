Greylock Leads Lending Tech Platform’s $100M Funding Round

By Matthew Guarnaccia

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Silicon Valley-based mortgage lending assistance platform Blend raised $100 million in a recent funding round, with private equity firm Greylock Partners leading the pack along with other venture capital investors, the company said in a statement Thursday.

Aside from Greylock, Blend received investments from private equity players like Lightspeed Venture Partners, Emergence Capital, 8VC and Nyca Partners in its Series D funding round. Blend aims to streamline the online mortgage application process by providing tools and assistance to lenders and borrowers.

Blend said the funding will...
