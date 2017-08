Cherokee Nation Wants Takeda Actos Suit To Stay In La.

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The Cherokee Nation told a Louisiana magistrate judge Thursday that a request by Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to transfer the tribe’s suit to Oklahoma would hurt the tribe’s ability to recover medical costs connected with treatment it provided for injuries related to the company’s diabetes drug Actos.



If the case’s venue is moved to Oklahoma federal court, it will be more difficult under the Federal Medical Care Recovery Act for the tribe to collect for the treatment it provided to members injured by the drug, especially...

