CBO Stresses Its 'Culture Of Objectivity' On ACA Repeal

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The Congressional Budget Office on Thursday pushed back against questions about its objectivity on Affordable Care Act repeal efforts, releasing an unusual letter to a Republican congressman who has criticized the nonpartisan agency.



The CBO’s letter went to Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., author of a controversial amendment that earlier this year pushed ACA repeal legislation over the top in the U.S. House of Representatives. In May, the CBO issued an unflattering appraisal of the amendment, prompting attacks from MacArthur. CBO Director Keith Hall later met with MacArthur...

