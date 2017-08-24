Expert Analysis

CFPB Arbitration Rule: What To Know And How To Plan

By Aaron Cutler, David Dunn and Loyal Horsley August 24, 2017, 5:36 PM EDT

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 5:36 PM EDT) -- On July 10, 2017, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau released its controversial rule implementing Section 1028(b) of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the arbitration agreements rule, or the rule) and caused more strife and excitement than the usual financial regulation, with members of Congress, the acting comptroller of the currency, and industry stakeholders voicing concerns. Unless Congress invalidates the rule through use of the Congressional Review Act or other (more protracted) means, the rule will become effective Sept. 18, 2017, and will affect...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular