Foreign Discovery Mostly Denied In Zofran Birth Defect MDL

Law360, Boston (August 25, 2017, 1:29 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday mostly rejected efforts by families suing GlaxoSmithKline over alleged links between birth defects and anti-nausea drug Zofran to get access to foreign regulatory files.



The families had said the request could shed light on whether GSK misled the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by comparing what they told American regulators to what they told regulators in Japan, the U.K. and Canada.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith Dein said at a hearing that she was mostly going to reject the request but...

To view the full article, register now.