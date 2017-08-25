UK Fraud Investigator Hires Barrister As External Counsel

By William Shaw

Law360, London (August 25, 2017, 3:28 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office has appointed a barrister at Six Pump Court with expertise in serious and complex financial crime to a panel of external counsel, his chambers said.

Ben Irwin, who worked as an SFO investigative lawyer from 2014 to 2016, will join the agency's so-called Panel B for four years, starting this month.

“He will continue to accept defense instructions in all practice areas during the period of his appointment,” Six Pump Court said in a statement on Wednesday.

Irwin worked on cases involving...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular