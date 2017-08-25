UK Fraud Investigator Hires Barrister As External Counsel
Ben Irwin, who worked as an SFO investigative lawyer from 2014 to 2016, will join the agency's so-called Panel B for four years, starting this month.
“He will continue to accept defense instructions in all practice areas during the period of his appointment,” Six Pump Court said in a statement on Wednesday.
Irwin worked on cases involving...
