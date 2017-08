BakerHostetler Gets $32M More In Fees For Madoff Bankruptcy

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 1:16 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler will receive $32 million for four months of work managing the liquidation of Bernie Madoff’s defunct investment firm after a New York bankruptcy court approved the fee request, bringing the firm’s total payout for its work on the Madoff case past the $900 million mark.



The latest fee request covers nearly 82,000 hours of work performed between the beginning of December and the end of March and was approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart M. Bernstein on Thursday.



BakerHostetler partner Irving H. Picard serves as...

