UK Tax Rise Pushes Home Insurance Up 7%

Law360, London (August 25, 2017, 10:53 AM BST) -- U.K. home insurance premiums are rising at the fastest rate for three years, largely because of the government’s controversial insurance premium tax hikes in October and June, according to new data.



Average home insurance costs jumped seven percent to £131 ($168) in the first seven months of the year compared with the same period in 2016, figures from research company Consumer Intelligence published late on Thursday showed.



The sharp rise was more than double the 2.6 percent rate of inflation for the wider economy, and the...

To view the full article, register now.