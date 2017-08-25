Ashurst Snags Frankfurt Securities Atty From Baker McKenzie
Martin Kaiser joins from Baker McKenzie LLP, where he has worked since 2004, most recently as head of the firm’s banking and finance practice in Germany and Austria.
Kaiser, who specializes in securitization, focuses on advising banks and companies, particularly on the securitization of car loans and trade receivables. He has represented firms including Volkswagen...
