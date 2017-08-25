Ashurst Snags Frankfurt Securities Atty From Baker McKenzie

By Richard Crump

Law360, London (August 25, 2017, 11:56 AM BST) -- Ashurst LLP has appointed a securitization partner in Frankfurt to boost its European finance practice and capitalize on the expected growth in demand for securitization products, the international law firm said Friday.

Martin Kaiser joins from Baker McKenzie LLP, where he has worked since 2004, most recently as head of the firm’s banking and finance practice in Germany and Austria.

Kaiser, who specializes in securitization, focuses on advising banks and companies, particularly on the securitization of car loans and trade receivables. He has represented firms including Volkswagen...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular