BIBA Urges EU Not To Force Insurance On Golf Carts

Law360, London (August 25, 2017, 12:27 PM BST) -- The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has appealed to the European Commission, asking it not to force third party insurance on mobility scooters, tractor lawnmowers and golf buggies and calling on Brussels to deliver a “sensible” solution.



The appeal, issued on Thursday, comes shortly before the Commission’s October deadline for the industry to submit its opinions on potential changes to the Motor Insurance Directive, which U.K. insurers fear could extend third party cover to include vehicles on private land.



“The joint response by the industry shows how the...

