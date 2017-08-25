Close Gaps In Bank Insolvency Rules, Top EU Banker Says

Law360, London (August 25, 2017, 4:56 PM BST) -- A senior German banking official has said the gap between national insolvency laws and European Union resolution rules must be quickly closed to protect taxpayers and complete the bloc’s banking union project.



EU insolvency rules need to be harmonized to support the recapitalization of banks deemed to be failing or likely to fail by EU banking supervisors, Andreas Dombret, a member of Deutsche Bundesbank’s executive board, said in a speech published on Friday.



“Closing the gap between national insolvency rules and European resolution rules is a major...

