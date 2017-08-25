Close Gaps In Bank Insolvency Rules, Top EU Banker Says
EU insolvency rules need to be harmonized to support the recapitalization of banks deemed to be failing or likely to fail by EU banking supervisors, Andreas Dombret, a member of Deutsche Bundesbank’s executive board, said in a speech published on Friday.
“Closing the gap between national insolvency rules and European resolution rules is a major...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login