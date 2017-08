Quantum Energy Launches $450M Oil, Gas Co.

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Quantum Energy Partners has committed $450 million to form a new oil and gas portfolio company and scooped up approximately 120,000 acres of undeveloped land in order to advance its exploration and production goals, the private equity firm announced Thursday.



The company, called Vitruvian IV, seeks to construct a portfolio of emerging and underdeveloped oil and gas assets throughout North America in what Quantum calls “unconventional resource plays.” Vitruvian will focus initially in the Eagle Ford Shale of southern Texas, and will begin its operations in...

