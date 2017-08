UK Seeks Flexibility, Imagination From EU On Brexit

Law360, London (August 27, 2017, 12:03 AM BST) -- U.K. negotiators will push the European Commission to show greater flexibility when the third round of Brexit discussions kick off on Monday and call for imaginative solutions as the clock ticks toward March 2019.



The Department for Exiting the European Union said on Sunday that the deadline for leaving the EU was rapidly approaching and warned that neither side could afford to drag its feet during talks in Brussels.



“As the EU itself has said, the clock is ticking,” a “U.K. government source” said in a...

