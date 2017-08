'Unicorn' Growth Continues To Plunge As Investors Pull Back

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The growth rate of new 'unicorns' — a term for private companies valued at more than $1 billion — continues to plummet from recent peaks, as nontraditional investors shy away from the once frenzied market for venture-backed startups, a new report released Friday shows.



Research firm Pitchbook's data show that 17 private companies year-to-date have achieved unicorn status, after 18 companies crossed that threshold in 2016. That marks a sharp drop from the robust years of 2014 and 2015, when a combined 87 companies became unicorns,...

