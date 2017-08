Texas Judge Nixes Atty's Bid To DQ Judge In Free Speech Row

Law360, Houston (August 25, 2017, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Texas on Friday denied an attorney's bid to disqualify the judge presiding over his putative class action civil rights case in which he alleges a state statute regarding who can claim to be a lawyer infringes his free speech, holding the attorney hadn't presented any legitimate grounds for the move.



Edward A. Malone had filed the motion to recuse U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks on Aug. 13, alleging Judge Sparks made false accusations about him, characterized his lawsuit as “frivolous” and criticized...

