ONE Media Urges FCC Not To Over-Regulate 'Next-Gen TV'

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission should avoid “over-regulation” as part of the deployment of the “next generation” broadcast television standard by looking to specify interference requirements instead of technical standards, ONE Media told commission officials on Thursday.



Because equipment manufacturers and service providers already build to industry standards without the need for the federal government to step in, mandating specific standards as part of the transition from the old Advanced Television Systems Committee 1.0 standard to the new ATSC 3.0 broadcasting standard would likely “hamper innovation,” ONE...

