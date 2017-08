Developer Petitions Justices To Hear $10M Fla. Takings Case

Law360, Minneapolis (August 25, 2017, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A Florida developer is petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a $10 million takings case against the Florida Department of Environmental Protection after an appellate decision against the company last summer and a failed petition earlier this year to Florida's high court, according to a writ of certiorari filed earlier this month.



At issue is whether the DEP's denial of a development permit to Beach Group Investments LLC for a beachfront parcel was an unlawful $10 million taking.



A lower court found the denial constituted...

