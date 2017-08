Unfair Jiffy Lube Employee Wage Deal Denied Approval

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday declined to approve a settlement between a former Jiffy Lube assistant manager and a franchise of the auto repair shop that would end the putative wage-and-hour class action, finding that the proposed deal overly favored the named plaintiff and his attorneys.



U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond said the proposed $6,000 incentive award for named plaintiff David Hoover, which would be in addition to an $1,800 settlement payment, would see him receive an excessive amount of the $15,000 settlement fund....

