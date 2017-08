BNSF Railway Didn’t Fire Engineer For Sleep Apnea: 9th Circ.

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday upheld a win for BNSF Railway Company in an ex-employee's discrimination suit brought under the California Fair Employment and Housing Act, finding the former locomotive engineer was fired for poor attendance rather than his sleep apnea.



In a published opinion affirming a lower court’s summary judgment award to BNSF, the panel held that Antonio Alamillo failed to make a case that his firing was rooted in discrimination over his obstructive sleep apnea condition, finding the company did not violate its duty...

