11th Circ. Reimposes Deported Immigrant's Sentence

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 7:18 PM EDT) -- After vacating his sentence last year, the Eleventh Circuit reinstated a deported Guatemalan's enhanced 37-month prison term for illegal re-entry into the U.S., finding in an en banc ruling Friday that his prior conviction for felony battery meant that he had committed a violent crime under Florida statute.



The majority opinion, written by U.S. Circuit Judge Julie Carnes, asserted that Florida felony battery, as compared to simple battery, involves the use of physical force resulting in physical injury and therefore qualifies as a crime of violence...

