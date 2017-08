Trustee Must Face Claims In Genaera Class Action: 3rd Circ.

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday partially revived a former Genaera Corporation shareholder’s putative class action challenging how company executives handled the firm’s dissolution, ruling that it was plausible a trustee shortchanged stockholders by underselling some of the Pennsylvania-based biotechnology firm’s assets.



The three-judge panel’s decision overturned a Pennsylvania federal judge’s dismissal of those allegations and gives plaintiff Alan Schmidt another chance to prove that trustee Argyce LLC, a firm owned by former Genaera CFO John Skolas, acted with gross negligence and failed to maximize asset values....

