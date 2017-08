State Tax Court Pegs U. Of Phoenix Oregon Sales At $73.7M

Law360, Washington (August 28, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT) -- An Oregon Tax Court judge has sided against the University of Phoenix’s parent company in a decision that favored the state tax authority’s math calculating online course revenue in the state at nearly $74 million in a two-year period.



Judge Poul F. Lundgren’s final decision, published Aug. 24, didn’t specify the tax liability Apollo Education Group Inc. faces for the 2009 and 2010 tax years, which in Oregon ended Aug. 31 of those years, although the for-profit education company likely faces the state’s top corporate tax...

