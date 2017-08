$235M Patent Award Spurs Teva Redo Request, GSK Fees Bid

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT) -- One month after a Delaware federal jury found Teva Pharmaceuticals willfully infringed a patent tied to the hypertension drug Coreg and handed GlaxoSmithKline a $235 million verdict, Teva on Friday pushed for the court to grant it judgment or a new trial, and GSK asked for enhanced damages and attorney fees.



Teva argued that GSK had failed to prove it urged any doctors to prescribe its generic of Coreg for an indication that was still patent-protected and that the jury’s verdict got it wrong. In a...

To view the full article, register now.