Is Pardoning Arpaio Unpardonable?

By Harold Krent August 28, 2017, 1:32 PM EDT

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 1:32 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump’s seemingly precipitous decision to pardon former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio may well set the stage for a constitutional showdown. As a matter of policy, pardoning Arpaio will deepen the racial divisions reflected in the Charlottesville, Virginia, clash, and the pardon has outraged many, most notably Latino groups. Moreover, by exonerating a man — a law enforcement officer at that — who thumbed his nose at a federal judicial order, Trump has threatened the rule of law.

But is the pardon unconstitutional? Presidents...
