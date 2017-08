Ill. Gov Signs Immigrant Trust Act, Voter Sign-Up Bills

Law360, Springfield (August 28, 2017, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner signed into a law Monday a pair of bills championed by the state's immigrant community: the Trust Act, which prevents local and state law enforcement from detaining individuals because of their immigration status and limits local coordination with federal immigration officers, and an automatic voter registration measure.



The measures were pushed by progressives and immigrant groups, but the Republican governor said in the end he supported them because of the compromises made on both sides of the aisle. At a Trust Act...

