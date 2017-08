Big Rig Driver Pleads Not Guilty To Human Smuggling Charges

Law360, Washington (August 28, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT) -- The driver of a tractor-trailer in which 10 people died after being locked inside in extreme heat pled not guilty last week in Texas federal court to charges he was involved in a for-profit human smuggling operation ferrying unauthorized immigrants.



James Matthew Bradley Jr., 60, waived his right to appear in person and had his not guilty plea entered Aug. 24. He told authorities at the time of his arrest in July he had no idea what he was transporting in the big rig.



The U.S. Department...

