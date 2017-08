Platinum Judge Clarifies Exec's Attys Can't Witness Tamper

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The Brooklyn federal judge overseeing prosecutors’ $1 billion securities fraud case against former Platinum Partners executives clarified her order barring the hedge fund's co-founder Mark Nordlicht's lawyers from contacting potential witnesses or their counsel, saying Monday that the order applied to witness tampering, not lawful contacts.



U.S. District Judge Dora L. Irizarry on Aug. 18 barred Nordlicht's attorneys from contacting potential government witnesses or their lawyers, after concluding that a letter Nordlicht's team sent to an ex-Platinum senior manager's attorney could be seen as witness intimidation....

