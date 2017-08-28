EPA Watchdog To Probe Pruitt's Travel To Okla.

By Christine Powell

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s internal watchdog said Monday that it will look into concerns that agency head Scott Pruitt has traveled frequently to and from his home state of Oklahoma at taxpayers’ expense.

In a notification, the EPA’s Office of Inspector General said it “plans to begin preliminary research on the EPA’s adherence to policies, procedures and oversight controls pertaining to the Administrator’s travel to Oklahoma.”

Pruitt was elected Oklahoma’s attorney general in 2010, re-elected in 2014 and served in that post until he was...
