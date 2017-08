EEOC Sues Ill. Co. For Firing Worker With Breast Cancer

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Illinois Action for Children, an education and early care provider, illegally fired an employee who had been on leave for breast cancer treatment instead of extending her medical leave period, according to a suit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in Illinois federal court Monday.



The EEOC alleged that Illinois Action for Children discriminated against Myrnie Brown on the basis of her disability when it fired her while she was receiving treatments for breast cancer rather than granting a request from her doctor for...

