Oral Surgeon Says Bone Drill Loud Enough To Damage Hearing

By Carolina Bolado

Law360, Miami (August 29, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A Florida oral surgeon hit OsteoMed LP with a proposed class action Monday over the company's rotary bone cutting drill, which he says is loud enough to damage hearing.

Anthony Sclar, an oral surgeon in South Miami, said OsteoMed's OsteoPower System, a rotary bone cutting drill, emits noise at a level of 105 decibels, which is higher than the 85-decibel maximum for occupational noise exposure recommended by the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.

Sclar says OsteoMed made, marketed and sold the product without...
Case Information

Case Title

Sclar v. OsteoMed, L.P.


Case Number

1:17-cv-23247

Court

Florida Southern

Nature of Suit

Personal Inj. Prod. Liability

Judge

Federico A. Moreno

Date Filed

August 28, 2017

Law Firms

