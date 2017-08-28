Oral Surgeon Says Bone Drill Loud Enough To Damage Hearing

Law360, Miami (August 29, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A Florida oral surgeon hit OsteoMed LP with a proposed class action Monday over the company's rotary bone cutting drill, which he says is loud enough to damage hearing.



Anthony Sclar, an oral surgeon in South Miami, said OsteoMed's OsteoPower System, a rotary bone cutting drill, emits noise at a level of 105 decibels, which is higher than the 85-decibel maximum for occupational noise exposure recommended by the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.



Sclar says OsteoMed made, marketed and sold the product without...

