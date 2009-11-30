Calif. Exchange Carrier Owes Sprint $2.8M In Contract Tiff
Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo said in the order that San Diego-based North County Communications Corp. does indeed owe the telecom giant after the Ninth Circuit ordered a calculation of the damages under a different statute of limitations.
The case dates back to 2009 when NCC filed a complaint against Sprint, claiming that the service provider...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login