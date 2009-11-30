Calif. Exchange Carrier Owes Sprint $2.8M In Contract Tiff

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday ordered a local exchange carrier to pay Sprint about $2.8 million for violating a call-connection contract, rejecting arguments that the case wasn’t ripe for judgment.



Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo said in the order that San Diego-based North County Communications Corp. does indeed owe the telecom giant after the Ninth Circuit ordered a calculation of the damages under a different statute of limitations.



The case dates back to 2009 when NCC filed a complaint against Sprint, claiming that the service provider...

To view the full article, register now.