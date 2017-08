Watchdog Strips Firm's License Over False Illness Claims

Law360, London (August 29, 2017, 5:29 PM BST) -- The U.K. Claims Management Regulator has canceled the license of a firm accused of encouraging holidaymakers to make bogus holiday sickness claims, months after concerns emerged about British tourists taking advantage of a legal loophole to pursue fraudulent insurance payouts.



The regulator, which oversees companies that help people claim compensation for issues such as personal injury and missold financial products, alleged on Friday that Allsure Ltd., based in the Lancashire town of Preston, had encouraged British tourists traveling overseas to fabricate or embellish symptoms of gastric...

To view the full article, register now.