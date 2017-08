Essar Seeks To Ground Plane Seizure In $172M Damages Claim

Law360, London (August 29, 2017, 3:50 PM BST) -- Essar Group, the multinational conglomerate ordered to pay $172 million in damages to investment firm Midtown Acquisitions LP, sought to set aside court orders allowing the seizure of an aircraft to repay part of the claim at a hearing at London’s High Court on Tuesday.



A lawyer representing Essar Global Fund Ltd. told the court that attempts to take control of the Boeing aircraft amounted to a “futile exercise.” John Odgers QC said the sale would fail to help repay Midtown because the plane is co-owned...

