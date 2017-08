Calif. Judge Won’t Halt Valero Terminal Deal Before Trial

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 2:49 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge was skeptical of oil giant Valero's claims that its purchase of storage terminals in the Bay Area won’t hurt competition but declined to grant California’s request for a preliminary injunction to stop the acquisition, saying no damage would be done prior to trial.



In an order unsealed Monday, Judge William Alsup placed conditions on Valero Energy Partners LP’s acquisition of the Martinez terminal that stores and transports petroleum products. The order mandates that the terminal be operated “in a manner substantially consistent”...

